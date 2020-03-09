Is Holi a Dry Day? Alcohol Will be Served in Holi Party Events, Pubs and Bars in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Indian Cities; Liquor Shops in Some Parts to Remain Closed

Alcohol | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, March 9: The festival of Holi 2020, that celebrates the onset of spring after winter, will be observed on Tuesday, March 10. Holi signifies the victory of good over evil but this religious observance is not a dry day. March 10 is assumed to be a dry day but alcohol will be served in pubs, bars and hotels tomorrow. Although some wine and liquor shops may remain closed on account of the festival of colours but it will not be a dry day in the country. Holi 2020: Dry Day Declared in Raebareli For March 10, Sale of Alcohol Prohibited From 9 PM Tonight.

Holika Dahan and Holi 2020 are not dry days as pubs and bars continue to serve liquor. However, wine and liquor shops may remain closed in some regions. The Government of India has a set of predetermined days which are dry days. A dry day is observed on occasion of national festivals or to respect the religious sentiments of the public on some events. Holi Recipes 2020: How To Make Refreshing Thandai At Home To Celebrate The Festival of Colours (Watch Video).

Holi, also known "festival of colours", "festival of spring", or the "festival of love", signifies the arrival of spring. It is a festive day for many to meet others, forget and forgive and mend broken relationships. It lasts for a night and a day, the first night is called Holika Dahan or Choti Holi and the following day as Holi, Phagwan, Dhuleti or Rangwali Holi.