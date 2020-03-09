Holi 2020: Dry Day Declared in Raebareli For March 10, Sale of Alcohol Prohibited From 9 PM Tonight

Alcohol | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: IANS)

Guwahati, March 9: A "dry day" has been declared in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district on Tuesday, March 10, in view of the Holi festival. According to an order passed by Raebareli District Magistrate Shubhra Saxena, foreign and country-made liquor will not be served or sold. The order will come into effect from 9 pm tonight and will remain imposed till midnight March 10. DM Shubhra Saxena assured strict action against those who will sell alcohol on March 10.

In a tweet on Monday, DM Saxena wishes people on the occasion of Holi. Here it may be noted that usually "dry day" is not declared on Holi festival. Holi is a two-day festival that begins with the Chhoti Holi celebrations and goes on to the more grand and exquisite Rangwali Holi celebration. On March 9, very few parts in the country, such as Assam's Kemrup Metropolitian district, declared a "dry day" for Holi or Holika Dahan.

However, on Holi which will be celebrated in large part of the country on March 10, "dry day" is declared in certain parts. After Holi, liquor won't be available on Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Maharashtra Day, Buddha Purnima, Eid Ul Fitr, Bakrid, Janmashtami, Independence Day, Muharram, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Eid e Milad, Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Christmas.