Holi Recipes 2020: How To Make Refreshing Thandai At Home To Celebrate The Festival of Colours (Watch Video)

How To Make Thandai At Home (Photo Credits: WikiCommons)

Holi, the festival of colours is here and we legit can't wait! As you know, this Indian festival sees people smearing each other with colours, party all day and embrace each other with love wishing happy Holi! FYI, you can check out some amazing Holi 2020 wishes online. On this day people hold parties and events, where along with singing and dancing, people also eat amazing food and play with colours. However, on this day a delicacy, Bhaang Thandai is prepared to celebrate the day perfectly. While some like normal thandai, some people like to drink this refreshing mix infused with cannabis on this day. Holi Traditions Across India: From Lath Maar Holi To Dol Yatra, Here Are Different Ways Indians Celebrate The Festival of Colours.

While cannabis is not legal in India, during the festivals, people often consume it via such drinks. On Holi, usually public functions are organised and people love consuming thandai on this day. How to make thandai is one of the most common searched questions. So here's how you can make drink infused with almonds, pistachios, milk, etc. In Hinduism, cannabis is often associated with Shiva and described as a sacred plant. Holi Recipes 2020: How To Make Ghujiyas At Home to Celebrate The Festival of Colours.

Thandai Recipe For Holi 2020

Holi traditions see people drinking this refreshing drink made out of cold milk, almonds and other spices. This is a perfect drink to be served to guests on special occasions like Holi and Diwali. In less than 20 minutes you can prepare this drink and make your summers 10 times better! It is also a great way to consume Indian spices during the heat.

Ingredients:

2 tsp almonds

3 tsp cashew nuts

3 tsp pistachios

3 tsp melon seeds

3 tsp poppy seeds

3 tsp green cardamom

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp black pepper

1 cup full cream milk

1½ cups sugar

Rose petals

Method:

In a bowl combine almonds, cashews, pistachios, melon seeds, poppy seeds, green cardamom, cinnamon and black pepper. Grind all these into a powder and make powder. Take milk in a pan and boil it. Add sugar to the boiling milk. Now mix sugar and spice powder in milk. Garnish with almonds, cashews and rose petals.



How To Make Make Thandai at Home (Watch Video):

Some people also use yoghurt to make cannabis-infused thandai. To make that you will need a decoction of ground leaves of the cannabis plant.