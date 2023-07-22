National Parents’ Day 2023 will be observed on July 23. National Parents' Day is a special observance in the United States dedicated to honouring and appreciating parents for their commitment to raising and nurturing their children. As you observe National Parents’ Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a list of food that you can treat your parents with at home. Beautiful Messages, Greetings, Thoughts And Saying to Wish Your Mother And Father.

National Parents’ Day falls on the fourth Sunday of every July. The day serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible parenting and the significant role parents play in the lives of their children and society as a whole. It aims to strengthen family bonds and encourage the expression of love and gratitude towards parents. Here is a list of food items that you can prepare and treat your parents with at home. Parents' Day 2023 Gift Ideas To Make Them Feel Special on This Day.

Homemade Pizza

Make pizza dough from scratch or buy ready-made bases and set up a pizza-making station with various toppings so everyone can customize their pizza.

Watch Recipe Here:

Family BBQ

If you have a grill, organize a backyard barbecue with grilled meats, vegetables, and some tasty side dishes like coleslaw, grilled corn, or potato salad.

Watch Recipe Here:

Pasta

Cook up their favourite pasta dish, whether it's spaghetti Bolognese, fettuccine Alfredo, or a hearty lasagna. Parents' Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day That Honours Parents for Their Selfless Love and Sacrifices.

Watch Recipe Here:

Stir-Fry Extravaganza

Prepare a variety of colourful vegetables, protein options like chicken, beef, or tofu, and different sauces so your parents can mix and match their own stir-fry creations.

Watch Recipe Here:

Gourmet Sandwiches

Create an assortment of gourmet sandwiches with various fillings, spreads, and bread types. Don't forget some fresh salads and chips to complement them.

Watch Recipe Here:

On National Parents' Day, many people spend quality time with their parents, express their appreciation, and often give them gifts or cards to show their love and thanks. Various community events and activities are also organized across the country to celebrate and recognize the contributions of parents.

Wishing everyone Happy National Parents’ Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2023 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).