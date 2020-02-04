What is The Difference Between Biscuits and Cookies? Know How These Two Flour-Based Products Differ From Each Other

Biscuits and cookies (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

What do you prefer biscuits or cookies? When we pose that question are you wondering what is the difference between the two, or is there any difference at all? Well, biscuits and cookies are both flour-based baked food products but there is some difference between the two. Most of us relish them as accompaniments with tea and coffee. They are in different shapes and sizes as per the manufacturing but today we will tell you some basic factors in which these two differ, considering the ingredients, texture, and where do these terms come from.

Difference Between Biscuits and Cookies

The term biscuit comes from an Old French word bescuit. The word is derived from the Latin words bis (twice) and coquere, coctus (to cook, cooked), and it thus means "twice-cooked". The word cookie dates back to 1730s for the word that means "plain bun". In American English, the word is derived from Dutch koekje which means "little cake".

Ingredients and Making

The basic difference comes in the ingredients and making techniques of the two flour-based foods. Cookies are made with flour, eggs, sugar, oil and added ingredients like chocolate chips, nuts, raisins. Biscuits, on the other hand, are made of butter, flour and sugar with more basic ingredients. Cookies are made with hard dough and biscuits with a soft dough.

Texture and Taste

Cookies are comparatively heavy with the added stuff like nuts and chips; biscuits are lighter. Since cookies essentially use extra sugar they are sweet. Biscuits can be savoury and salty depending on the making. In fact, there are sugar-free biscuits too. So while cookies are more on the sweeter side, biscuits' sugar level can be contained. Cookies are more fluffy and biscuits are plain.