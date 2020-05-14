How to Make Chocolate Chip Cookie Cereal? Here's The Recipe of This Latest Viral Food Trend (See Pics & Videos)

The lockdown period has been teaching us all some or the other thing. From cooking, gardening or focusing on a hobby, people are trying to us utilise this time for the maximum result. Among all the cooking recipes which have been going viral, the latest one to catch the attention of social media users is cookie cereal or chocolate chip cookie cereal. The new breakfast recipe has gone viral garnering quite a lot of fans. Ask of the recipe and it is nothing but choco-chip cookies and milk, but internet users are loving it for breakfast. But the twist is, if you observe closely you will see that the cookies are noticeably tiny in size. While some are using normal store-bought cookies, others baking on their own! Yes, and they are mixing it with milk for breakfast. Oreo Icebox Cake With Just 3 Ingredients and No Baking! Here's How To Make This Easy Dessert Recipe Amid Lockdown to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth (Watch Video)
Chocolate Chip Cookies Cereal
- Cut cookie dough into even pieces and add chocolate chip on the top.
- Bake it at 350F for about seven minutes.
- Let it cool and harden for a few minutes.
- Put some in a bowl and add milk and your chocolate chip cookies cereal is ready! Easy Mango Ice-Cream Recipe: Here's How to Make a Simple 3-Ingredient Dessert Using the King of Fruits at Home amid Lockdown (Watch Video).
How to Make Chocolate Chip Cookies Cereal?
View this post on Instagram
So apparently #cookiecereal went crazy viral after my post the other day! I decided to remake it so that I could give you some tips on how to perfect it. Here’s how to do it: 1. Cut your cookie dough into even pieces. You want to make sure they bake evenly or else some will burn and others will be undercooked. Instead of rolling them into balls, just round the edges. And add an extra chocolate chip on top for a prettier final product. 2. Bake at 350F for about 7 minutes (cookies will still be a little soft). Let them sit on the counter and harden for a few minutes. 3. Add a few spoonfuls of your mini cookies to a bowl and enjoy with milk. To avoid getting all the cookies soggy at once, only add a few bites to your bowl at a time. 4. Try it with ice cream as a dessert! 5. Get creative! You can make any type of cookie into cookie cereal. Doesn’t have to be chocolate chip!! #foodandwine #insider #insiderfood #foodbeast #foodtrends #pancakecereal #cookiecrisp #cerealtrend #cookies #chocolatechipcookies #mini #minifood #beautifulcuisines #foodnetwork #cosmopolitan #peoplefood #todayshow
That's How You Make Chocolate Chip Cookie Cereal:
@sydneymelhoffCookie cereal 🍪 Best thing I’ve ever had! ##foodie ##cookie ##cereal ##snackbreak ##bakingrecipe ##easyrecipe ##dessert ##cookingtips ##kitchen ##minifood♬ ily (i love you baby) - Surf Mesa
A Colourful Version:
View this post on Instagram
Looks, Yum!
View this post on Instagram
Want Some?
View this post on Instagram
And some of them even tried to enhance the recipe by some add ons like M&Ms. While this version may remind you of Cookie Crisp, the cereal you can buy from stores, but preparing it this way let you have better control over the taste and texture.