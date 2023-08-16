The Parsi New Year, known as "Jamshedi Navroz," is the traditional New Year's Day observed by the Parsi community, who follow the Zoroastrian faith. It is named after King Jamshid, a legendary figure in Zoroastrian history. Jamshedi Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the Zoroastrian calendar, which usually falls around August 16th or 17th.

Parsi New Year is celebrated with various delicious and traditional dishes within the Parsi community. These dishes reflect the rich culinary heritage of the Parsis, who follow the Zoroastrian faith.

Patra ni Machhi

This is a classic Parsi dish consisting of fish (often pomfret) marinated in a spicy green chutney made from fresh coriander, mint, coconut, and green chillies. The fish is then wrapped in banana leaves and steamed to perfection.

Ravo

Ravo is a sweet semolina pudding that is flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and nuts. It's a comforting and traditional dessert often enjoyed during Parsi celebrations.

Dhansak

Dhansak is a hearty and flavourful dish made with a combination of lentils (usually toor dal) and vegetables, cooked with spices, and often served with caramelized rice. It is typically enjoyed with a side of kebabs or meat.

Sali Boti

Sali Boti is a rich and aromatic curry made with tender pieces of mutton or lamb cooked in a tomato-based gravy and topped with crispy fried potato "sali" (thin matchstick-like potato crisps).

Lagan Nu Custard

Lagan Nu Custard is a traditional Parsi-baked dessert that is similar to a caramel flan. It's made with milk, eggs, and sugar, and flavoured with cardamom and nutmeg. The top is caramelized to create a sweet and silky texture.

These are just a few examples of the many delicious dishes enjoyed during Parsi New Year celebrations. The Parsi community takes pride in their unique culinary traditions, which combine flavours from Persian, Indian, and other influences.

