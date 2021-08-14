Dedicated to new beginnings by promoting peace and solidarity, Parsi New Year also known as Nowruz (Navroz or Jamshedi Navroz) brings along a sense of friendship by letting bygones be bygones and seeking forgiveness for all sins and wrongdoings. As Parsis across India gear up to celebrate this festival on August 16, 2021, with great fervour, one thing you definitely need to look out for is how this festival is celebrated! Parsi New Year (Nowruz) 2021 Date in India: When Is Pateti? Know Significance and Celebrations Related to Jamshedi Navroz As per Shahanshahi Calendar.

The food items range from delivering both vegetarian and well as non-vegetarian dishes. Gear up to enjoy some lip-smacking food items as we bring out to you some delicious Parsi signature food!

1. Parsi Bhonu

This is one of the main food dishes in Nowruz. Parsi Bhonu is a full-fledged Parsi meal. Bhonu is like a thaali that ranges a variety of Parsi dishes served in a single platter. The lunch has a plethora of options of vegetarian, and non-vegetarian dishes.

2. Lagan nu Stew

Well, if you think this is a gravy dish, you are mistaken! Lagan nu Stew is made from the root vegetables that are finely chopped, slowly cooked with dry fruits which makes up to be the tastiest and interesting Parsi dish.

3. Ravaiyyan

This is the show-stealer among the vegetarian dishes. This dish oozes out greenery comprising of baby brinjals in sweet-sour-spicy mint coriander chutney! It is a mix of green chillies, coriander leaves, coconut, and a bit of vinegar and sugar, adding to its sweet flavour.

4. Pulao Dar/Dal

For those who are die-hard non-vegetarian, Parsi food dish ‘Pulao Dar or Pulao Dal is one dish you cannot miss! It is a lightly spiced mutton pulao, layered with fried onions as a garnish, and served with dal. The dal is a combination of dhan (dals) and saak (vegetables) perked with spices.

5. Patra ni Macchi

For seafood lovers! This is one of the most famous non-vegetarian Parsi dishes. Patra ni Macchi is a smeared pomfret fish, steamed in banana leaf with a generous amount of green chutney.

6. Sali Murghi

Another non-vegetarian attraction is the Parsi Chicken Curry packed with spices and a tad bit of sweetness from apricots and jaggery. The dish is served with potato matchsticks topped with potato straw!

The list of Parsi dishes is endless ranging from Chicken Pattice, Mutton Masala Pulav, Jardaloo Ma Marghi and many more. One can sum up these sumptuous Parsi meals on a sweet note with 'Malida' and 'Falooda' as desserts. (Inputs from ANI)

