'Pancake Cereal' Is the Latest Fusion Food Trend Going Viral on Instagram amid Lockdown! Here's How You Can Try This Easy Recipe with Minimum Ingredients

‘Pancake Cereal’ is the new viral Instagram recipe you can try during lockdown (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Is it cereals? Or Is it pancakes? We will find out! As weird as it may sound to many, "pancake cereal" is a thing! And people are totally loving it. Not only is it easy to make but it also is a delicious change you can bring in to your regular cereal meal. Most of us are under lockdown. We are confined to our homes to help slow down the global coronavirus pandemic and break the chain. People are trying out easy DIY recipes at home. Just recently Dalgona coffee took over social media and now, make way for pancake cereal! How to Make Dough for Pizza Base? Ingredients and Step-by-Step Recipe to Treat Yourself With Homemade Pizza.

'Pancake Cereal' is the new Instagram food trend that netizens are trying out for breakfast and the results on Instagram look amazing! Not just Instagram, but Tiktok is flooded with mesmerising "Pancake cereal" recipe videos. has quickly gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, morphing into a big-time trend food on a tiny scale. Instant Noodles Are Saviour During Lockdown! Here Are Some Easy Recipes to Make a Bowl of Tasty and Super Slurpy Noodles at Home.

So how do you exactly make this quick and easy recipe? For this, you make pancakes just the way you do except make them extremely small in size. You make by filling pancake batter in a bottle or a bag with a small cut so that you don't spill a lot of batter. Now, on a non-stick pan use the bottle to drop the batter to make small rounds. Rost it on both sides. Now, just add some butter to the pan and roast it for some more time. Take a look at the recipe of pancake cereal:

You Can Add Blueberries To Your 'Pancake Cereal'!

Here's How The Chocolate Pancake Version Will Look Like

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odeline 🌱 (@little.vegan.cook) on May 1, 2020 at 1:04am PDT

You can make the recipe healthier by adding fruits to it and decrease the amount of butter in your "cereal pancake". People were recently also making banana bread while staying at home during the lockdown. While making banana bread is simple you can give it your own twist to create something new!