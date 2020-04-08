Instant Noodles Are Saviour During Lockdown! Here Are Some Easy Recipes to Make a Bowl of Tasty and Super Slurpy Noodles at Home

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Instant noodles are a saviour! Easy to make, they are mostly the first thing we ever experimented with enhancing our cooking skills. Instant noodles never disappoint, and the food has once again proved why it is everyone’s go to at any given damn day. With the coronavirus lockdown in place, the bowl of noodles has become a comforting food. The searches for instant noodles also increased rapidly on Google during the COVID-19 outbreak. Now that we are in quarantine, we have enough time to experiment more and turn our usual noodle dish into something extraordinary. We have brought you different ways in which you can spice up your cup of noodles. They are easy recipes that will make your food super slurpy and tastier! How to Make Dough for Pizza Base? Ingredients and Step-by-Step Recipe to Treat Yourself With Homemade Pizza.

1. Eggs Can be Added to Instant Noodles in May Ways

Eggs are a great way to add protein and flavour to instant noodles to make it a more filling meal. You can whisk an egg for a creamier texture, or poach it by cracking the egg right into the bowl.

2. Pour Veggies

If you think a bowl of noodles is not the healthiest meal, a cup of vegetables can fix that. Chop some broccolis, peas, baby corns, carrots, tomatoes and leaves two or three minutes before your noodles are done cooking for extra nutrients, flavour and of course, texture. Dalgona Coffee Recipes: Here's How to Brew the Perfect Beverage Quickly at Home.

3. Mix in Some Paneer

Since it is a lockdown, you will need add-ons that are rightly available in the kitchen. Adding some paneer to your noodles will give a unique flavour and also much-needed protein. Add your vegetables or just onions should be fine, and fry it for two-three minutes with the paneer before you add your noodles.

4. Make it With Peanut Butter

Try it, if you haven’t already. Pour some peanut butter, stir-fried sweet potatoes, mushrooms and red peppers and mix well. You can season it with oregano and onion powder for taste. It closely tastes like Thai curry and makes a nice buttery revel in the mouth. How to Make Dalgona Coffee Without Coffee Powder? Twitterati Try Dalgona Milo, Another Version of Viral Beverage Trend.

5. Load it Up With Cheese

You must have done it already. But the more you add, the better! Stir your noodles for about two minutes and add a couple of cheese cubes in it. You can team it up with garlic mayo sauce (if available) and enjoy the creamy and heavenly relish. Yes, the dish comes with a little guilt!

6. Add Chilli Sauce

Saute garlic, onion, bell peppers and spring onions in oil. You can add some chicken if available in the freezer; otherwise, it is just fine! Slosh it in a mix of vinegar and soy sauce. Soak the noodles in this gravy and season it.

Now that you are at home, have a good time and so many recipes in hand, try on these variations and slurp it up! Instant noodles are hassle-free and easy on the tummy.