Strawberries are not just tasty but also very good for overall health. They are packed with vitamins, fibres and antioxidants like polyphenols. They are very good for the heart, increase good cholesterol, lower blood pressure, protect against cancer, are fat-free, cholesterol-free and have low-calorie food. We at LatestLY, have curated recipes that you can make with strawberries that can help your weight loss. From Fruit That Wear Seeds on Outside to Being Member of Rose Family, Here Are 11 Fun Facts About This Delicious Berry

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

This is a perfect breakfast or afternoon snack. Both banana and strawberry are good for the heart and help fight cancer. Both the fruits are naturally sweet therefore no added sugars are required.

Classic Strawberry Smoothie

Classic Strawberry smoothie is a very easy-to-make recipe for weight loss. It is low fat and is made with strawberries, milk, honey and chia seeds.

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie is a highly nutritious and low-fat breakfast option. It is ideal for those with thyroid, PCOS and diabetes.

Strawberry Blueberry Smoothie

Strawberries and blueberries are loaded with antioxidants and are a good source of fibre. It helps boost energy therefore having it during breakfast is a great option.

Strawberry and Oatmeal Bars

These healthy bars are a very good and crunchy breakfast. It is a low-calorie, nutritious and tummy-filling recipe that helps promote weight loss.

Reap the best benefits of the red fruit, and for that, you must try the above-mentioned healthy recipes that will help you promote weight loss.

