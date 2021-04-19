Supreme Foods Worldwide™ has announced it has entered a joint venture agreement and launched Supreme Real Estate & Restaurant Holdings MX, a restaurant management company led by Janelle Howard. The intent of this agreement is to own and operate multiple Supreme Fish Delight™ and Supreme Burger™ locations throughout Playa, Tulum and Cancun.

Playa Del Carmen will be Supreme Foods Worldwide™ first market in Mexico, specific to the Caribbean region, with Supreme Burger™ to open in April, followed by Supreme Fish Delight™. For more information visit www.https://www.supremeburger.us/

“Playa Del Carmen is a city blessed with a rich Mayan & Mexican culture and heritage, particularly known for its pyramids, Cenotes, international cuisine, beautiful sunrises and amazing beaches” says Janelle Howard, Supreme Foods Worldwide Joint Venture Partner and local operator. “We are delighted to build on this legacy and continue our expansion into the Caribbean by introducing the Supreme Burger in Playa Del Carmen for the first time. This specific location of Supreme Burger, located on 10th Avenue between 6th and 8th streets, will be inspired by vintage Hip Hop legacy and united with the musical talent that abounds in the Caribbean. As we position the brand for continued growth, we are proud to add Supreme Restaurant and Real Estate Holdings MX to our strong network of licensing partners and leverage their proven market capabilities to reach new customers.”

Additionally, Supreme Foods Worldwide™ is expanding its foundation, Supreme Family Foundation (SFF) to provide cultural exchange programs to youth and services and activities for the senior citizen community in Playa. “We want to have a global imprint as we continue to support communities, grow our business and create opportunities” says Quiana Shamsid-Deen, Executive Director of SFF.

Supreme Foods Worldwide™ brand portfolio includes a diverse collection of proprietary brands, international franchises, kiosk concepts, and popular quick service restaurants, including Supreme Burger™, Supreme Fish Delight™, Supreme Senior Meal Services™ and more. The Playa Del Carmen location will also increase job opportunities locally and partnerships for inclusive growth.

“We are thrilled to introduce Supreme Burger™, a black owned / family-owned franchise to Playa Del Carmen,” says Waleed Shamsid-Deen, President & CEO of Supreme Foods Worldwide™.

“Leveraging our partner’s knowledge of the local market, we will deliver upon the ‘Supreme Experience’ by creating a global platform that is deeply rooted in our dedication to the customer experience, commitment to our crew members, and responsible corporate citizenship.”

For more than 40 years, Supreme Foods Worldwide™ brands have built their brand by delivering a consistent, authentic in-store experience to customers around the globe that is rooted in community inclusion.

About Supreme Foods Worldwide™:

With over 40 years of providing quality food service, Supreme Burger and Supreme Fish Delight menu offerings satisfy the traditional burger and fish sandwich connoisseur, as well as offering pescatarian, vegetarian, vegan and Halal options providing an inclusive, food lover’s experience for the modern eater. Menu highlights include beef, lamb, vegan, turkey, veggie, shrimp, chicken and salmon options taking no exception in leading with high quality, food ingredients, the founder’s unique upbringings, food history and customer - centric philosophy have merged for a mix of cultural fusions for an innovative food twist.