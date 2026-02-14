WASHINGTON, February 14: The U.S. military said Friday that it has carried out another deadly strike on a vessel accused of trafficking drugs in the Caribbean Sea. U.S. Southern Command said on social media that the boat “was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.” It said the strike killed three people. A video linked to the post shows a boat moving through the water before exploding in flames.

Friday’s attack raises the death toll from the Trump administration’s strikes on alleged drug boats to 133 people in at least 38 attacks carried out since early September in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean. Donald Trump Shares Drone Footage of US Military Strike on Drug-Laden Speedboat in Southern Caribbean, 11 Suspected Tren De Aragua Members Killed.

US Military Strikes Another Drug Boat in Caribbean

SEC. OF WAR HEGSETH'S DEPARTMENT OF WAR IS BACK AT IT ONCE AGAIN. Today, the US carried out yet another strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean. Three were killed.pic.twitter.com/8WcBD8MB6h — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 14, 2026

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared last week that “some top cartel drug-traffickers” in the region “have decided to cease all narcotics operations INDEFINITELY due to recent (highly effective) kinetic strikes in the Caribbean.” However, Hegseth did not provide any details or information to back up this claim, made in a post on his personal account on social media. US Military Says 2 Killed After Strikes on Drug Carrying Vessel in East Pacific Ocean.

President Donald Trump has said the U.S. is in “armed conflict” with cartels in Latin America and has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs. But his administration has offered little evidence to support its claims of killing “narcoterrorists.”

