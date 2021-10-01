World Vegetarian Day brings awareness to the ethical, environmental, health and humanitarian benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle. It was established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978 to promote the joy, compassion and life-enhancing possibilities of vegetarianism.

October is known as the Vegetarian Awareness month and it begins with World Vegetarian Day on October 1. Celebrating the month of vegetarian food, here are seven best vegetarian dishes found worldwide.

Sayur Asem

Sayur asem is one of the favourite vegetarian dishes of Indonesia. It is a sweet and sour tamarind-based soup. The tamarind gives it a unique sour taste.

Mujaddara

It is basically a combination of lentils and rice, more of the Indian Dal Chawal, served with fresh salads. It is a popular dish in Lebanon, Asia and Gaza strip.

Kiveve

Kiveve is the most popular dish found in Paraguay, South America. It lies in between sweet and savoury and is served as a side dish with Paraguayan barbecues. But due to its slightly sweet flavour, it is also served as a dessert.

Shahi Paneer

India’s Mughal cuisine Shahi Paneer is rich, hearty and nutritious. It is one of the favourites during special occasions and festivities especially in the northern parts of the country.

Kushari

Kushari is an Egyptian national dish made with rice, pasta and lentils. Also known as koshari, kosheri and koushari, it is a popular street food dish.

Caponata

Caponata is a typical Sicilian vegetarian dish that originates from the 18th century. Prepared with eggplant and tomatoes, it is prepared throughout southern Italy.

Rajma

How can we not mention this forever delicious vegetarian dish from the Indian household? A perfect weekend lunch item, Rajma is one of the favourite vegetarian dishes made in India. It is the most loves curry in Punjab and North India.

There are so many vegetarian dishes that are loved by people worldwide. World Vegetarian Day 2021 is one of the days to explore and try some of the most delicious vegetarian dishes around the globe. Happy And Delicious World Vegetarian Day 2021, everyone!

