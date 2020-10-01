Every year World Vegetarian Day is observed on October 1 and it is dedicated to vegetarianism and the people who follow the form of lifestyle. Established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978, the idea behind the day is "to promote the joy, compassion and life-enhancing possibilities of vegetarianism." Both non-vegetarian and vegetarian diet have their own set of advantages and disadvantages. However, if you are someone who wishes to turn into a vegetarian, and give up meat, you might want to understand the types, pros and cons and tips to healthily turn a vegetarian.

Vegetarian Diet Types

There are various types of vegetarianism or vegetarian diets that one can choose from. There are ways you can tweak your diet in your own way to suit yourself. Since the idea is to give up animal products, you can choose the kind of animal products you want to give up. Here are a few types of vegetarian diets that are extremely popular:

Vegetarian: This means you don’t eat meat, poultry, or fish.

Lacto-ovo vegetarians: They don't eat mean poultry or fish but eat eggs and dairy products

Lacto vegetarians: They eat dairy products but not eggs.

Pescatarians: They eat fish but avoid all other meatVegan Now, there is a big difference between veganism and vegetarianism that people often tend to confuse. Following a vegan diet means you don’t eat meat, poultry, or fish, plus non-meaty products coming from animals like dairy products, eggs, gelatin or even honey. What’s The Difference Between Vegetarianism and Veganism?

Pros of Vegetarianism

Improved heart health

Reduced cancer risk

Keeps type 2 diabetes at bay

Low blood pressure levels

Boosts bone health

Cons Of Vegetarianism

If not followed correctly some of the cons of vegetarianism may include deficiencies in certain vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B-12, and omega-3 fatty acids. However, it completely depends on the foods you choose.

Tips To Switch To Vegetarianism

Decide: First, be very sure and determined whether you want to switch to vegetarianism or not and up to what extent and type.

Create a Timeline: Start slow and cut down one non-veg item at a time. Start with fried, frozen or processed meats that have little or no nutritional value.

Stay Determined: Remind yourself about your goals and don't give in to temporary urges.

Make Healthy Swaps: Opt for tofu, tempeh, seitan, textured vegetable protein, jackfruit instead that mimic chicken and mutton.

