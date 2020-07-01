It's not rare to hear about entrepreneurs who used the treasury they made from a previous endeavor to build a thriving new startup, or about seasoned business owners who took over a decades-old franchise and convert it into something new. These stories are inspiring in their own way; but to us, it's even more inspiring to hear about people who started with nothing.

Meet Rahul Kumar Pandey, An entrepreneur who started his journey with no capital, no funding and no professional marketing experience, yet despite the odds were still able to build massive success. How did he accomplish such unlikely feats, and what can we, as common people, learn from him?

It is said that ‘The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.’ Born and brought up in Patna, Rahul completed his Bachelor of Technology from Noida International University in 2016. From working as a civil engineer in a company to leaving his job in a short span of time, Rahul started grinding for the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey.

Amused by the power of social media, Rahul started FNF MEDIA - An Influencer Marketing Venture in November 2017. Having started with just one intern, today he has an wide network of over 10,000+ influencers across the globe from all major categories and digital platforms with a distinguished & dedicated team. FNF MEDIA has established ongoing businesses with brands such as KIA Motors,SBI,Reliance Entertainment, Kajaria Tiles, Comio Mobiles, PCRA etc.

A dream does not become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work. A strong believer in KARMA, luck and destiny, Rahul took FNF MEDIA to a place where it is very difficult to achieve the height building an unparalleled network of influencers, creating results-driven 360° VR digital influencer marketing agency that amplify brand’s message with the most effective marketing channels of now. Today the company has a turnover of over 50 lakhs and is doing great in the sector of digital influencer marketing.

The young entrepreneur, Rahul Kumar Pandey is an idol for all the young hustlers out there, he is booming well on the foundation of his hardwork and strengthening his abilities day by day. We wish him all the very best for his future endeavours!