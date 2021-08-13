Have you ever felt a sudden trigger and your heart just started beating faster? Your palms got all sweaty while you deal with completing a tricky task? That’s anxiety! The COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be challenging for mental health. The situation has made people more stressed and most of us across the globe are experiencing an unprecedented level of anxiety, sleep disorder and depression.

If you have felt such symptoms lately, it's always better to see a doctor. Meanwhile, we bring you seven ways that will help you deal with and reduce your anxiety.

Go for a walk!

One of the best ways to calm yourself and your thoughts is by taking a small walk in a park. This will rejuvenate your mind and also help you relax your body by breathing some fresh air relieving you from being anxious. Mask-Wearing Can Increase Struggles With Social Anxiety: Study

Sleep Well

Leave your phone aside and relax your mind from all your stressful thoughts. One needs to have both, quality and quantity of sleep. It is recommended that a person should have an average of 8 hours of sleep. If your anxiety is making it difficult for you to fall asleep, create a routine for yourself.

Deep Breathing

You are ‘Okay’! Relax and take a deep breath. This will help your mind and body to relax. For a much better result, lie down on a flat surface and put one hand on your belly and the other on your chest. Now slowly breathe in and breathe out. This will help you deal with anxiety. Mental Health Made Easy- Reduce Stress, Anxiety and Sleep Better With Qi Coils

Let Bygones be Bygones

Your thoughts control your brain. One should try and focus on what’s going on around you and your surroundings. Stop thinking about your past decisions and activities that will stress your mind and make you anxious. If you start thinking of the things you did in the past or what will be happening in the coming future, bring yourself back to the present and have a quick self-check.

Stay away from…

Food plays an important role when you deal with anxiety. Refrain yourself from consumption of caffeine, alcohol, sugar. Caffeine acts as a trigger for anxiety and panic attacks, so it is suggested that you avoid having coffee more often. Although alcohol is considered a substance for temporary relief, it can lead to permanent damage in future. Anxiety vs Depression: From Physical Symptoms to Similarities in Treatment Styles, Learn About Two Most Common Mental Illnesses

Exercise

Now exercising does not mean you have rigorous training sessions in the gym. A yoga session will help you keep your mind relaxed and body at ease. Meditation is a powerful tool that helps keep your mind at peace and helps you deal with your juggling thoughts.

Write it down

For some, expressing is not as easy as it may be for others. If you are one of them, all you can do is write your feelings on a diary. You do not need to have a theme or a topic, just open a page and pour your heart out on that little piece of paper.

If none of the above works for you, just pick up your phone and call whoever you want and have a good healthy conversation! The world is overwhelming as of now, especially with all the grief and loss around. Don’t lose hope and hold on to whatever eases you and remember ‘YOU ARE NOT ALONE’!

