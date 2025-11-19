International Men’s Day is celebrated every year on November 19 to honour the positive contributions men make to family and society. The day serves as an opportunity to appreciate men who play important roles as fathers, brothers, partners, and friends, shaping the world through their compassion, courage, and integrity. Every year, International Men’s Day 2025 is celebrated on Wednesday, November 19 around the world. As we observe International Equal Pay Day 2025, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of International Men’s Day quotes, International Men’s Day messages, International Men’s Day 2025 HD wallpapers, International Men’s Day wallpapers and GIFs which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives.

International Men’s Day is an annual reminder to society to value the everyday efforts of men who contribute quietly to the well-being of others. You can also download these International Men’s Day 2025 messages and send to your loved ones as Happy International Men’s Day 2025 wishes and Facebook status and celebrate this day. International Men’s Day Funny Memes & Jokes: Men, Memes and Simply the Marvelous Chaos of Being a Male.

International Men’s Day 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)International Men’s Day 2025 Wishes Reads: Happy International Men’s Day! Celebrating the Strength, Kindness, and Positive Influence Men Bring to Our World Every Day.

International Men’s Day 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

International Men’s Day 2025 Wishes Reads: Wishing All the Men out There a Day Filled With Appreciation and Recognition for Your Courage, Compassion, and Important Contributions.

International Men’s Day 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

International Men’s Day 2025 Wishes Reads: On International Men’s Day, May You Be Inspired To Embrace Your True Self, Promote Equality, and Continue Being a Role Model for Generations To Come.

International Men’s Day 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

International Men’s Day 2025 Wishes Reads: Celebrate the Men Who Uplift, Support, and Lead With Integrity. Happy International Men’s Day

International Men’s Day 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

International Men’s Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “The Measure of a Man Is Not in His Success, but in His Integrity.”

International Men’s Day 2025 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

International Men’s Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “A Real Man Leads by Example, Not by Force.”

Beyond the celebrations of this annual event, the day also focuses on raising awareness about men’s health and well-being, including physical, emotional, and mental health challenges that are often overlooked. The global event serves as a perfect platform to break stereotypes and encourage men to express their emotions, seek help when needed, and prioritize self-care.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 05:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).