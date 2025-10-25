Popular Filipino television host Kuya Kim Atienza’s daughter Emman Atienza died on October 22, 2025, at the young age of 19 in Los Angeles, California, USA. The influencer and mental health advocate, popular on social media and especially on Chinese video app TikTok, was found dead in her LA home. Kim Atienza and his wife Felicia shared a statement informing about their daughter’s sudden death, but did not disclose the cause of her passing. Who was Emman Atienza? How did Emman Atienza die? Here's what we know. Mexican Influencer Marian Izaguirre Found Dead at 23 in Hotel Room in Morelia, Days After Posting Cryptic TikTok Video in Clown Makeup.

Emman Atienza Death Reason

The cause of death of Emman Atienza was confirmed as suicide by ligature hanging by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, reports The Times of India. Her family issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Take a look.

Atienza Family’s Statement on Emman Atienza Death

Kuya Kim Atienza, his wife Felicia and their children Jose and Eliana issued a family statement on Emman Atienza’s death. The statement read: “It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman. She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone. To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life. With love, Kim, Feli, Jose, and Eliana”.

Kuya Kim Atienza and Family’s Statement on Emman Atienza’s Death – See Post:

It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman. She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to… pic.twitter.com/xJBZF8VCmu — kim atienza (@kuyakim_atienza) October 24, 2025

Who Was Emman Atienza?

Born on February 8, 2006, as Emmanuelle Hung Atienza, the TikTok influencer from the Philippines was popular for her lifestyle videos. She also expressed her views on mental health and well-being. Emman Atienza’s parents are Manila TV host Kim Atienza and his wife Felicia Hung. Kim is also a marathoner, triathlete and cyclist, while Felicia is the president and founding member of Chinese International School Manila (CISM). Emman Atienza belonged to a political family. Her grandfather is former Manila Mayor Jose "Lito" Livioko Atienza Jr. Her uncle Ali Atienza, aunt Maile Atienza, and aunt Angela "Chi" Atienza are also politicians, with Chi being the current Vice Mayor of Manila.

According to People, Emman Atienza had more than 9,00,000 followers on TikTok. However, a recent post on her Instagram had a comment saying Emman had deactivated her TikTok account. Emman Atienza had more than 2,58,000 followers on Instagram.

Emman Atienza Last Instagram Post

Emman Atienza last Instagram post seemed to have been posted on the day of her death or a day earlier. She posted a video with fun moments, with the caption, “this video got restricted on tt💔 does this go hard🌸”.

What Was Emman Atienza's Last Instagram Post? See It Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emmanuelle (@emmanatienza)

In August 2025, she posted a series of pictures of her and a friend, whom she described as a “murderer”. Her caption read, “heres a murderer on the last slide but he’s chill dw”.

Emman Atienza Once Joked About a 'Murderer' Friend - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emmanuelle (@emmanatienza)

Emman Atienza was struggling with her mental health and was open about it. Her death has left a void in the lives of her ardent followers. May her soul rest in peace.

