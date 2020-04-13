Are You Suffering From Sinus? Follow These Five Tips to Reduce Symptoms of Sinusitis

Ways to Reduce Sinus Pain (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Sinus pain can turn out to be quite disturbing and irritating. People suffering from it face difficulty in their lifestyle due to extreme sinus. The common symptoms of sinusitis are runny nose and facial pain. Symptoms usually last for 10 days or 8 weeks, and in the worst cases, they can last even longer. If you or your loved one is suffering from sinus pain, we bring you five tips to reduce symptoms of sinusitis. Sinusitis Causes and Symptoms: 5 FAQs About Sinus Infection and it's Treatment Answered By An Expert.

Sinusitis can develop due to allergies, nasal polyps, common cold, immune deficiencies, dental infections or a deviated septum. Few things which you could do is include foods in your recipes that can help prevent sinus infections or clear your sinuses up. Sinusitis is indeed painful, and a few symptoms to watch out for are headaches, congestion, sneezing, coughing, loss of smell among others. It would be wise to prevent symptoms of sinus infections than treating it.

Five Ways to Reduce Symptoms of Sinusitis

1. It is always better to start the day with a glass of warm water mixed with a pinch of turmeric and black pepper. The lukewarm water will calm the throat while turmeric is beneficial in killing bacteria and black pepper reduces inflammation.

2. Include pineapple regularly in your diet, as it is rich in antioxidants, which protect the delicate mucous membranes from damage. Also, pineapple helps in reducing inflammation by breaking down junk that builds up in sinuses.

3. Get into the practice of drinking herbal tea on a daily basis. Tea made by ginger, cinnamon, turmeric and other spices can help drain out mucus due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial property.

4. Add garlic to your meal as the sulfur compound present in it can reduce inflammation and pain.

5. Warm turmeric milk can prove to be very handy to cure any kind of inflammation, ache or flu. This is due to the immunity-boosting enzymes of milk and anti-bacterial properties of turmeric.

It must also be noted that if you are suffering from sinus, you should avoid chilled water, cold drinks or foods directly taken out from the refrigerator as it can worsen the situation. Also, avoid eating a banana after sunset, as it has a cooling nature and causes congestion, sore throat.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)