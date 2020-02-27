Anosmia Awareness Day 2020: Causes, Symptoms & Treatment of Condition That Causes Complete Loss of Smell

Nose (Photo Credits: Mojpe/Pixabay)

Anosmia Awareness Day is observed every year on January 27. The day is dedicated to the condition that causes a complete loss of smell. People who have this condition are not able to smell anything and aren't even able to taste different food because of the loss of smelling ability. As simple as it may sound, loss of smell can have unimaginable effects on the body. Anosmia can have dangerous consequences because while we do take the sense of smell for granted, a lot of your bodily functions depends on that. It is one of the senses that protects your body from danger. For example, if there is a gas leak or if you are eating something that is stale, the first indication you get is via the smell of it. But how is Anosmia caused? What are its symptoms? How can it be treated? This Anosmia Awareness day let's discuss, the various aspects of the disease.

Causes of Anosmia

The causes of Anosmia can range from a mild cold to sinus infection to even cocaine abuse. Here are some of the major causes of Anosmia:

Nasal congestion from a cold

Sinus infection

Poor air quality

Nasal polyps

Nasal Injury

Exposure to toxic chemicals

Medications

Cocaine abuse.

Old age

Alzheimer's disease

Parkinson's disease

Multiple sclerosis

Hormonal imbalances

Radiation

Symptoms

Loss of smell is the major symptom of anosmia. Apart from losing the sense of smell, you might sometimes also lose the sense of certain taste. Usually, it begins with you not being able to recognise familiar smells. often when you are down with a cold you may have noticed difficulty in recognising smell and certain tastes.

Treatment

The treatment of anosmia highly depends on the cause of it. For example one has contracted anosmia because of nasal polyps, they must get rid of them via surgery. If it is because of medications, one can sit with the doctor to make some alteration. People having anosmia because of age may want to adapt to his change and install precautionary methods. Smoking is known to ver really bad for anosmia so people who smoke must quit.

Anosmia can be a sign of a serious, underlying medical condition and if it is persistent you must visit a doctor. Any ongoing problems with smell should be checked by a doctor without any delay to slow further complications.