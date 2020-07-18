Bhumi Pednekar turns 31 years old on July 18, 2020. She is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. Bhumi made her debut in Bollywood from Yash Raj banner's Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which released in the year 2015. Apart from that, she has given blockbuster movies like Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala and won the Filmfare Critic Award for Best Actress for the movie Saand Ki Aankh. Bhumi Pednekar had gained weight for her first movie where she had to play the role of an overweight bride. The actress lost 30 kg after that movie in a matter of just six months. On the occasion of Bhumi Pednekar's birthday, let us take a look at the workout videos of the Bollywood actress that will motivate you to stay fit. Bhumi Pednekar Workout And Diet.

Workout of Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is very serious about her workout and she performs it regularly with intensity. Even during the lockdown period, when gyms are shut, the actress makes sure that she burns her calories by doing exercises with hula hoops, Swiss ball and spinning cycle. Apart from this, during regular days, Bhumi mostly works out on the Pilates reformer machine. The Bollywood diva also performs weight training exercise like deadlifts, squats, lunges, bicep curl, etc. Planks and other abs exercises are also part of her training routine which has helped her develop a chiselled core. Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About Her Weight-Loss Journey, Says ‘Self-Acceptance and Self-Love Played Key Role’

Bhumi Pednekar's Lockdown Workout

View this post on Instagram My 1st Real Reel #FeelKaroReelKaro A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Jul 9, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

Bhumi Strengthening Her Hamstring

Bhumi Training Her Core by Pilates Reformer

A Glimpse of Bhumi Pednekar's Workout

Bhumi Pednekar is indeed an inspiration for many young girls who aspire to become an actor or even stay fit. Her fitness routine is commendable and should motivate many people to lead a healthy lifestyle. We at LatestLY wish Bhumi Pednekar a very Happy Birthday.

