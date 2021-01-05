Kerala, January 5: Bird flu has been confirmed in the states of Rajasthan, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Hundreds of birds have been found dead due to dreaded avian influenza across the four states over the past few weeks.

The bird flu is a highly infectious and severe respiratory disease in birds caused by H5N1 influenza which can spread to human beings and turn fatal. Bird Flu Scare: Sale of Chicken, Egg, Fish Banned in Parts of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra District.

In Rajasthan, deaths of more than 170 new birds were reported from some districts on Monday, taking the total fatalities in recent days to over 425. In Madhya Pradesh, bird flu virus was detected in around 50 crows whose carcasses were found in Indore last week.

Kerala authorities have ordered the culling of ducks, hens and other domestic birds within one km radius of the affected areas in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. Officials informed that 40,000 birds will have to be culled to check the spread of the H5N8 virus.

In Himachal Pradesh, the bird flu scare has forced the district administration in Kangra to ban the sale and purchase of chicken and other poultry items in several areas. Fish is also barred to be sold, as per the order issued y the Kangra DM's office.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).