Coronavirus Global Deaths Surpass Those in China As Toll Hits 5735 Worldwide, Italy and Iran Worst-Hit by COVID-19 Outbreak

Temporary emergency structure in Lombardy, Italy (Photo Credits: AFP)

Geneva, March 16: The global deaths due to coronavirus surpassed those in China for the first time since the pandemic started three months back. The rising number of deaths has raised concerns in several affected countries of the world. According to the figures shared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on its website, 5735 deaths have been reported worldwide till March 15 with a total of 1,53,517 confirmed cases. Meanwhile, in China, the National Health Commission informed that the death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China till Monday was 3,213. The number of confirmed cases in the Asian country has surged to 80,860.

Amid coronavirus crisis across the world, countries including Spain, France and Italy tightened controls as the COVID-19 death toll in European nations crossed 2,000. A total of 2,297 coronavirus-related deaths have now been recorded in Europe, most of them in the continent's worst-hit country Italy, which has registered 1,809. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

Europe- the New Epicentre of Coronavirus Pandemic

Europe is now the continent where the COVID-19 virus is spreading the fastest. Experts have warned that the number of cases is likely higher than the official number. In the last 24 hours, Italy recorded 368 new coronavirus deaths.

Italy Records 368 New Deaths in 24 Hours

Is Coronavirus an Epidemic or a Pandemic? Know The Meaning and Difference Between These Terms. On Sunday, Italy reported 368 new deaths in just 24 hours due to coronavirus. Civil Protection Department chief Angelo Borrelli revealed that the total number of positive cases registered in the country reached 24,747 on Sunday, with an increase of 3,590 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours. The northern region of Lombardy - the country's worst-affected - accounted for 252 of the fatalities.