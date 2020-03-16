Coronavirus Global Deaths Surpass Those in China As Toll Hits 5735 Worldwide, Italy and Iran Worst-Hit by COVID-19 Outbreak

Geneva, March 16: The global deaths due to coronavirus surpassed those in China for the first time since the pandemic started three months back. The rising number of deaths has raised concerns in several affected countries of the world. According to the figures shared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on its website, 5735 deaths have been reported worldwide till March 15 with a total of 1,53,517 confirmed cases. Meanwhile, in China, the National Health Commission informed that the death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China till Monday was 3,213. The number of confirmed cases in the Asian country has surged to 80,860.
Amid coronavirus crisis across the world, countries including Spain, France and Italy tightened controls as the COVID-19 death toll in European nations crossed 2,000. A total of 2,297 coronavirus-related deaths have now been recorded in Europe, most of them in the continent's worst-hit country Italy, which has registered 1,809. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.
Europe- the New Epicentre of Coronavirus Pandemic
Europe is now the continent where the COVID-19 virus is spreading the fastest. Experts have warned that the number of cases is likely higher than the official number. In the last 24 hours, Italy recorded 368 new coronavirus deaths.
Italy Records 368 New Deaths in 24 Hours
Spain and France on Lockdown
Spain and France are among the worst-hit countries in Europe. Italy imposed Europe's most draconian lockdown on its 60 million citizens last week. In Spain, the number of infected people increased by a third to 7,753 and more than 100 new deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours. Cafes, shops and restaurants shut down across France and Spain on Sunday as authorities stepped up their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
While France ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses, Germany planned to shut its borders with France, Switzerland and Austria on Monday. Germany will largely close its borders with France, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark and Luxembourg from Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Death Toll in Iran Reaches 724
On Sunday, Iran announced 113 new deaths taking its total to 724. Iran is the world's third-worst toll after China and Italy, and officials urged people to avoid public gatherings.
Several nations have stepped for their fight against coronavirus. Austria banned gatherings of more than five people, telling citizens to stay in unless absolutely necessary. Meanwhile, Norway announced it would shut ports and airports with international connections. Australia and New Zealand said that anyone arriving from overseas must self-isolate for two weeks.
The US declared a state of emergency to help handle the growing outbreak of coronavirus. The US House of Representatives on Saturday passed a relief package for Americans hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. The Bill, which was passed in a 363-40 vote, will move to the Republican-dominated Senate for a vote. The Donald Trump-led administration also imposed a travel ban on countries in Europe's Schengen free-movement area last week, but has since said it would add Britain and Ireland to the list.