Coronavirus Glossary: From Pandemic to Quarantine; Know Meaning of Phrases and Words Related to COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID 19 Terms (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The Coronavirus has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Governments and medical organisations around the world are trying to reduce the spread of the disease and find a cure to it. While a number of infected people were saved, a significant amount of them died. Since COVID 19 began to spread across the globe, doctors and medical experts have been using various jargons and terms related to it. From isolation, quarantine, to social distance, quite some words are being widely used in the media. Hence, we bring to you a glossary of words attached to the disease and its meaning. Coronavirus Scare Causes #CancelEverything to Trend on Twitter! Netizens Flood the Micro-Blogging Site with Reactions.

Coronavirus: A group of viruses that causes a variety of illnesses from cold to serious respiratory conditions.

COVID 19: The name of the latest type of Coronavirus that causes respiratory illness. This type of disease was first identified in China's Wuhan City in January 2020.

Quarantine: Quarantine is the restriction on the movement of people, in this case, those suspected to be infected with COVID 19 is separated from healthy individuals. Tests are conducted to confirm if they are infected or not.

Pandemic: A worldwide spread of a new disease.

Self-isolation: Those who suspect that they may be infected by the virus, remain at home to avoid human contact with other peoples as much as possible to reduce the spread of the virus.

Social distancing: An action taken to mitigate the spread of the disease thus reducing people's contact with each other. Some of these include closing schools, offices encouraging staff to work from home thus reducing large public gatherings.

Epidemic: The increase in the cases of a particular disease in a particular geographical region:

Outbreak: The number of cases of a particular disease exceeding what is normally expected.

Endemic: The constant presence of a disease among a particular population within a certain area.

Coronavirus has killed over 4000 people across the world. After originating in China's Wuhan city, it has spread over 100 countries and territories. The virus has infected 113,702 people globally in three months since January this year. The World Health Organisation said that it is a never before seen a pandemic at curable at the same time.