New Delhi, January 16: The much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccination drive in India will be kicked off today, i.e. on January 16 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination programme at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. The immunisation programme in India will be the world’s largest vaccination program covering the entire length and breadth of the country. The COVID-19 vaccination drive launch in India can be seen online on DD news and also on the YouTube channel of DD News. The live telecast of COVID-19 vaccination drive in India can be seen below.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme is based on the principles of priority groups to be vaccinated and Health Care workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS workers, will receive the vaccine during this phase. A total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day. COVID-19 Vaccination in India to Start From Saturday; Here Are Few Things Which You Need to Know About World's Largest Vaccination Drive.

Watch LIVE: COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Launch in India

Adequate doses of both Covishield and Covaxin have already been delivered across the country to all States/UTs. The government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive in the next 6-8 months. The COVID-19 vaccine will be first offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with co-morbidities. Covishield To Be Sold at Rs 1,000 in Private Markets, Special Price of Rs 200 Given Only to GoI for First 100 Mn Doses, Says Adar Poonawalla.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will facilitate real time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine. This digital platform will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions. A dedicated 24x7 call centre – 1075 – has also been established for addressing the queries related to COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

