Pune, January 12: Adar Poonawalla, CEO-Owner, Serum Institute of India (SII), on Tuesday said that COVID-19 vaccine Covishield will be sold at Rs 1,000 in private markets. According to a tweet by ANI, Poonawalla said that the Serum Institute of India had given a special price of Rs 200 for the first 100 million doses only to Government of India (GoI) on their request." We've given a special price of Rs 200 for the first 100 mn doses only to GoI on their request, that we want to support common man, vulnerable, poor, healthcare workers. After that we'll be selling it at Rs 1000 in pvt markets", he said.

Poonawalla further added that for Govt of India, SII will still maintain a very reasonable price but it will be a little bit more than Rs 200 which is the actual cost price. "To Govt of India, we'll still maintain a very reasonable price but it will be a little bit more than Rs 200 which is our cost price. So we decided not to make any profit, we wanted to support the nation & Govt of India for the first 100 million doses", Poonawalla said.

Adding further, Poonawalla said the SII is trying to supply vaccine to Africa, South America and is doing a little bit everywhere. He said a lot of countries have been writing to India and PMO for vaccines to be supplied from Serum Institute to their countries. "We're trying to keep everyone happy. We've to take care of our population & nation as well", he added.

Poonawalla said that the SII makes 70-80 million doses every month and planning is underway to see how many will be given to India and foreign countries. He added saying that the Health Ministry has made logistics plans for this. Poonawalla further said that the SII has also partnered with private players for trucks, vans and cold storage.

