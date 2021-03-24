New Delhi, March 24: Ever since the first case of COVID-19 came to light, people around the world were hoping to get a cure or vaccine for it as soon as possible, now that several coronavirus vaccines have been developed, approved and being administered, governments, their agencies and celebrities have been urging people to get vaccinated. Various promotional initiatives are being undertaken to encourage people to take the jab and clarify the rumours and suspicious around the immunisation drive. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Vaccination Open for All Those Aged 45 or Above From April 1.

Not only the government and public sector enterprises, various private entities are also offering certain incentives to people who are getting vaccinated against coronavirus, and contributing their bit to curtail the spread of this year-long global pandemic. These COVID-19 vaccine-linked promotional incentives come at a time when, despite the immunisation drive underway in several parts, another wave of coronavirus with newer mutation and variants is being witnessed across several nations. Chennai: Those Above 18 Getting COVID-19 Vaccine? Frontline Workers Now Include Restaurant Workers, Auto And Taxi Drivers And More, Says Official.

Uber, for instance, is giving free rides, worth Rs 10 Crore, to and from different vaccination centres across several Indian states. “These free rides will be deployed to help vulnerable citizens travel to and from authorised vaccination centres in the second phase of the vaccination drive. Any Indian citizen above 60 and 45+ age group with co-morbidities can now utilise these free rides to travel to and from the nearest authorised vaccination centre through easily redeemable promo codes,” Uber said in a blog post.

This promotional offer is available in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh UT, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala , among other states. However, the scheme is applicable for vulnerable citizens who are unable to go to the vaccination centres for some or other reason. A person is entitled for two free rides only.

'Got The Jab? Now, Here Is Your Doughnut,' this bargain by the US's Krispy Kreme looks very convincing. Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to all the individuals how are getting vaccinated. Icing on the cake, the deal is valid for an entire year. As per the terms and conditions of the negotiations, that any guests who have received at least one of the two shots of the vaccine by the Moderna or Pfizer, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualify for the promotion.

Meanwhile in Dubai, several restaurants are offering discounts to people on getting vaccinated against COVID-19. As per a January 25 report by news agency AFP, three restaurants run by Gates Hospitality are offerings a 10 per cent discount to residents who have taken the first dose of a vaccine and 20 per cent for those who have taken two.Diners are required to show proof of inoculation, such as a medical certificate, to get the discount.

Several reports suggest that the some Indian insurance companies are offering certain discounts, rewards and vouchers to people who are vaccinated against coronavirus. These are available to candidates who have taken shot of COVID-19 vaccine under the immunisation programme.

The vaccination drive against coronavirus has been launched in several countries with the initial focus on the elderly and frontline workers. Despite assurance by the various health regulators and medical experts, some people are still suspicious of the vaccine. Such promotional offers may prove to be beneficial in encouraging more and more people to participate in the immunisation drive and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

