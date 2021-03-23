Chennai, March 23: Those above 18 are reportedly receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at primary healthcare centres (PHCs), run by the Greater Chennai Corporation, amid a rise in cases of coronavirus in the city. According to a report, PHCs in Chennai are not maintaining uniformity in terms of eligibility criteria for vaccination against coronavirus. Tamil Nadu Records 1,385 New COVID-19 Infections, 10 Fatalities in Past 24 Hours.

The central government's guidelines say only frontline workers of all ages, all those aged over 60 and people with co-morbidities aged 45 to 60 are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But some PHCs in Chennai have been found following different criteria. At one PHC, the report said, COVID-19 vaccine was being given to everyone over the age of 45; another PHC vaccinated people with co-morbidities who were below the age of 45. COVID-19 Surge in Chennai: Train Services Cannot Be Restored Fully, Says Madras High Court.

At another PHC, officials told a few people in their thirties to come after 2 pm so that only those doses which would have anyway gone waste would be administered to them, according to the report. While a senior official of the Greater Chennai Corporation said all PHCs should vaccinate uniformly, a zonal-level credited the expanded definition of frontline workers behind different criteria being followed.

According to the official, the definition of frontline workers now includes those working at restaurants, auto and taxi drivers, house helps, cooks and security personnel at apartments and mall workers. "Every ward has been given a target of bringing at least 100 people for vaccination everyday," the official was quoted as saying. Epidemiologists, virologists and infectious diseases experts have been urging the Centre to open vaccination for the general public.

