New Delhi, March 23: All aged 45 and above will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from April 1, 2021, announced the central government on Tuesday. Earlier, only those above 45 years of age with comorbidities were eligible to get vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19). The criteria for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was expanded on recommendation of the experts. COVID-19 Vaccines Covishield, Covaxin Pose No Blood Clot Risk, Finds Government Panel.

"It has been decided that from April 1, the vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. At present, frontline and healthcare workers and only citizens between 45 and 60 with other illnesses are allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Chennai: Those Above 18 Getting COVID-19 Vaccine? Frontline Workers Now Include Restaurant Workers, Auto And Taxi Drivers And More, Says Official.

"This decision has been taken by cabinet on the basis of the advice of the coronavirus Task Force and experts," Javadekar added. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. So far, 4.84 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. India has also decided to extend the interval between doses of Covishield vaccine to 4-8 weeks.

