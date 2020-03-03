Do Men Enjoy Women Squirting? Real Men Share What They Think about Female Ejaculation

Squirting (Photo credits: File image)

Your guy made you squirt last night, and you responded saying 'How could you do that?' Your guy deserves a pat on his back anyway because squirting is really fulfilling for a woman. For some men squirting is a sign of their sex appeal or machismo and for some, squirting is glaring. You must have read articles about how researchers have determined that squirt is pee and another where it states it is not pee. Whatever it is, we spoke to a few men (named anonymous) to understand what they really think about the magician's infinite scarf trick.

It Doesn't Matter If It Is Pee

Once, I took an in-depth, introspective look inside and asked myself "Am I okay with this being pee?" And then I thought to myself "It doesn't matter as I am having sex right now, and it is amazing." High Amount of Semen Ejaculation Means Better Fertility? Here's the Ideal Sperm Count for Increased Chances of Pregnancy.

It Is An Amusing Thing

Seeing squirt for the first time was almost like discovering new powers in a woman. I asked my wife if she knew she could do that. The feeling was a mix of amusement and awe. Squirting and Female Orgasm: Can Women Ejaculate or Just Squirt out Pee? Things Nobody Told You!

Can I Make Her Squirt Again?

Every time I make my girlfriend squirt, I wonder if I can reach my peak level of endorphin again. I enjoy seeing her moan out of pleasure and think to myself if I will ever get to see how squirt is like. It's pure low self-confidence, you see.

I Find It, Gross

Every time she squirts, I understand what she feels like when I come all over her. It is downright gross and makes me want to get up and take a shower immediately. How to Find the Female G-Spot: Make Women Orgasm During Sex by Stimulating This Pleasure Point (Watch Video).

Is This Really Happening?

I only made a woman squirt once and thought to myself 'Is this really happening or am I just dreaming?' Alas, that was the first and the last time I made someone squirt, but the feeling was magical.

Sex experts have pointed out that squirting may be the most misunderstood of all sexual activities. Is it squirt or stress incontinence? If it is the former, men feel a sense of accomplishment.