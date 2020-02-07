Eyelash-Like Hair Grows Inside Woman's Gums Due to Rare Medical Condition Associated With PCOS (View Pic)

Woman grows hair in gum (Photo Credits: Oooojournal)

Often if we find a strand of hair entering our mouth, we immediately take it out. The discontent is seen on our face, but imagine someone growing hair in their mouth! A woman from Italy is suffering from gingival hirsutism, a rare medical condition which has eyelash-like hair growing from her gums! The condition was reported in the year 2009 and it was a result of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which is a hormonal change disorder. One of the symptoms of this imbalance in sex hormones is excessive hair growth (hirsutism). This 19-year-old girl had unusual hair growth in her gums. The study of this case was published in the February issue of the journal Oral Surgery, Oral Medicine, Oral Pathology and Oral Radiology.

The girl had to undergo oral surgery to get the hair removed and was given birth control pills to regulate her hormone levels. It took about seven months to cure, with no more hair growing out of her mouth. However, that wasn't the end of it. When she turned 25, she returned with the same problem with hair in her gums. This time there was excess growth and inside the mouth, there was brown hair very similar to eyelashes. The woman had stopped taking the birth control pills which caused the imbalance. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: Could This Be the Cause of PCOS? Scientists Think So.

Here's a Picture of Hair Growing Out of Woman's Gums:

Wonders 😂😂😂😅 Woman grows hair out of her gum pic.twitter.com/jy2cdahicy — 😈 ℍ𝕀𝕋𝕄𝔸ℕ [_︻┳テ╦═── (@1daavi) February 6, 2020

The doctors once again removed the hair. While excessive facial hair growth is recorded, hair growth in the mouth is extremely rare. As per the report, only five previous cases of the same condition have been recorded in the medical literature. There is no definite cure for PCOS so there is a chance of the hair returning. But researchers are still unclear how hair cells might be activated in the mouth.