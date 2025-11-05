National Redhead Day 2025 will be marked on November 5. The annual celebration is focused on giving all the redheads across the world the chance to embrace their natural hair and celebrate it. Also known as National Love Your Red Hair Day, it encourages more people to be bold and appreciate and celebrate their red hair (whether natural or chosen). Traditionally, there are various notions and negative stereotypes that are associated with colouring one’s hair a bold colour like red.

The celebration of National Redhead Day aims to change this notion and showcase that the colour of our hair does not define who we are and to break these myths and stereotypes. As we mark National Redhead Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this observance, including how to mark National Redhead Day and its significance. Women Nearly 3 Times More Prone to Memory Loss Than Men, Finds Study; Widows and Single Women Face Greater Risk.

National Redhead Day 2025 Date

National Redhead Day 2025 is celebrated on November 5. The annual observance was founded by sisters Adrienne and Stephanie Vendetti, back in 2015, to empower people with red hair and celebrate its uniqueness. The first Redhead Day was observed in August 2015. However, the official celebration was later set to November 5.

Significance of Redhead Day

There are various stereotypes and vile discriminations that have always existed around those with red hair. Even the notion of colouring one’s hair red was attached with a lot of vile implications and stereotypes. In fact, there were various events like “Kick a Ginger Day” which encouraged and celebrated vile behaviour and discrimination towards redheads. The origins of National Redhead Day was aimed at fighting back against this and giving people a platform to celebrate and own bold and beautiful hair.

There are various ways that National Redhead Day can be celebrated. One of the most iconic ways of marking this day is by sharing your love and appreciation for your favourite red heads. If you are someone who has always wanted to colour your hair red, this is a great day to join the community and take the leap as well. The crux of this celebration is to remember that your hair colour does not decide your behaviour, and any preconceived notions that you may have about people based on their hair colour or any other attribute, must be questioned and challenged. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy National Redhead Day 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 07:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).