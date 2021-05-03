At a time when the COVID-19 infections are surging rapidly in India, it becomes important for each one of us to maintain positive well-being at home and surround ourselves with positive energy. India continues to suffer from the uncontrollable second wave of COVID-19 that has now engulfed small cities, towns, and even villages. However, if you are amongst the ones who have contacted the virus, by any means, the first thing that you need to understand is 'not to panic' and isolate yourself immediately without any second thought.

The first and foremost thing in the fight against the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus is to stop human-to-human contact so that the chain of transmission is broken. The person infected with COVID-19 might have mixed emotions, feelings of despair, fears, insecurity and stress. But, it's important to remain upbeat while staying at home or in the hospital for your well-being. Moreover, it's important to be aware and cautious, however, an overdose of news and information from all corners can be very distracting and emotionally draining, so limit your intake of such information. Stress Levels Peak During Lockdown: Mumbaikars Most Stressed With 48% Rise in Stress Levels, Chennai Least, Says Mental Health Study.

Lockdowns and restrictions have been announced in various states to curb the spread of the infectious virus. With all this happening around us, it becomes a challenging task for us to maintain the balance of mind, body and soul during these distressing times. The Health Ministry has shared a few tips to help people who have contracted the COVID-19 virus manage stress during and post COVID-19. The tips include:

Try to focus on the work at hand

Listen only to official advisories and not fall a prey to fake news

Follow a healthy routine

Try an indoor hobby or develop a new skill

Keep in touch with loved ones virtually

Try and help and support others

Reach out for help if in need

Here's the tweet by the Health Ministry:

Don't feel stressed during #COVID19. Here are some tips to manage stress. #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/rknMPyJyyh — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 3, 2021

People have been grappling to find some normalcy in their lives. As the crisis deepens, we should understand that this too shall pass and nothing will stay forever, thus providing a super-burdened healthcare system a fresh breeze of life and take care of existing patients gasping for oxygen.

