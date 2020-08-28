Mumbai, August 28: According to a mental health study done on 8,396 Indians between April and June to capture the stress levels during the lockdown, it was found that Mumbai was the most stressed. As per the study, it was found the financial capital recorded an increase of 48 percent in stress levels, which was higher than the levels recorded among people in other states.

The study - Mental health implications of COVID-19 and lockdown in India - was conducted by YourDost. Bengaluru recorded an increase of 37 percent on stress level, and Delhi-NCR registered a rise of 35 percent on stress levels. National Stress Awareness Day 2020 Date: History and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Create Awareness About Mental Health.

The study further highlighted how the lockdown had severe mental health implications on people, with 65 percent experiencing moderate to severe stress. This study also found that there has been a 41 percent rise in anxiety levels among the participants and people were getting extremely irritant and angry during this period. There has been a further 6 percent dip in the 'happiness level'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).