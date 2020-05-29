How Often Should You Shower In a Day? From Skin Type to Activity Level, Factors to Keep in Mind Before a Luxurious Bath

Bella Thorne shares her bathroom pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We all like to spend time in the shower where a hot stream of water runs through our body. Whether you have a hop-in hop-out speed washer or a bathtub, it may not be great to take your own sweet time in the shower. There is a limit to the number of times you should hop under your shower spray in a day be it a luxurious lather or a quick shower. You are wondering if it is okay to take a shower three to four times a day? Here's what you need to know.

How Often Should You Shower?

While grooming choices are personal, showering once a day is essential. Even if you do not hop into the shower twice a day during summer months, you need to scrub down thoroughly. But before closing yourself up in the bathroom several times a day, here's what you should consider. Regular Hot Tub Bathing Reduces Risk of Cardiovascular Disease.

Environment

It would help if you always tailored your shower frequency to the seasons. Warmer weather means more sweat, which implies that you will need more washes on a hot day. Also, consider the quality of water in your area. If the water is hard, with a lot of calcium and other minerals, you may want to limit showering. Hard water can be super drying for your skin and make your dry skin condition worse.

Activity Level

If you are sweating out at home, you may want to clean up just after your sweat session. If you find yourself out and about juggling between the office and your household chores throughout the day, you may want to shower twice. Don’t Lockdown on Skincare! 10 Tips for Healthy and Glowing Skin While You’re Self-Quarantining.

Skin Type

Skin type can be a little tricky to navigate, as other factors like water temperature, shower length, and kind of soap also come into play during a bath. But if your skin is dehydrated, skip cleanser and rinse with water. Excessive use of soap can dry out the skin's surface and cause inflammation. On the other hand, you may need a cleanser if your skin is oily. Also, ensure that the water is not to hot as it can further dry your skin.

How Much is Too Much Shower?

If you are overdoing your shower, you will likely experience drier, redder, itchier skin. These signs will have you cues that you need to scale back the amount of time you are spending in the shower. Also, check-in if the new showering gel or lotion is causing all the inflammation. Dermatologist-Approved DIY Home Recipes for Your Skin Care & Pampering Session at Home.

Bottomline: Showering habits depend on how often you sweat, where you live, and what you do during the day. However, be sure to pay attention to your skin to see how it is reacting to your showering habits.