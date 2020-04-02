Dermatologist-Approved DIY Home Recipes for Your Skin Care & Pampering Session at Home

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Frankly, I am not an enthusiast of home remedies because the research is so less and the risks high. I mean using baking soda or garlic on the face. Please NO! However, we are in lockdown, and hence I am here to approve some remedies for you. DIY and thank me later! Skincare Trends 2020: From Lip Lifts to Platelet-Rich Plasma, 5 Biggest Beauty Treatments That Will Be a Hit.

Body Scrub

You need something which gently exfoliates and brightens your skin. Here’s a super simple recipe just for that –

Ingredients needed –

½ Lemon squeeze

¼ cup Sugar

2 tbsp Coconut oil

Mix the ingredients gently. It will become a paste. Scrub your hands, legs. You can also use this for the face. But don’t go overboard while scrubbing the face. Lemon is acidic so don’t keep it too long on the face and use lesser quantity for the face.

The lemon will help in brightening, the sugar for exfoliation and coconut oil for moisturisation.

Remove Blackheads

If you have a steamer use that or take steam from your burner, take 4-5 cups of water in a large pot.

Throw in some dried herbs for aromatherapy. Cover face with towel, make a little tent, leave 5-6 inches between pot and face. If your face gets too muggy, you can lift your head and go back again.

Continue for 5 to 10 mins. Use a towel and gently press out the blackheads that pop out easily.

Cleanse with a gentle cleanser and seal using a mask. You’ll find a DIY mask later too here.

Itchy Eyes

Once you’re done drinking your chamomile tea, don’t throw away the bags. The chamomile tea, used as a cold compress, can help relieve itchy eyes. The tannins in the tea give a soothing effect.

Oily Skin Cleanser

You might have heard of aspirin as a drug used for various medical conditions and is easily available over the counter. It contains acetylsalicylic acid.

Salicyclic is used for oily skin, to reduce acne.

Just crush the tablets and use it as a cleanser. If you have breakouts, you can even do a spot treatment by applying the powder over the acne for 10-15 mins and then rinsing.

Dry, Sensitive Skin Hydrating Spray

Hydrating superpowers – cucumber and water

1 peeled cucumber cut into chunks and puree in a blender

Add to this 1 teaspoon aloe vera and ½ cup rose water.

Stir all the ingredients together and put it in a small spray bottle.

If its too thick, you can add rosewater or distilled water to dilute it.

Hydrating Mask

Mash 1/4th of an avocado with honey and essential oils. Spread evenly on the face and leave for 15 to 20 mins. Avocado contains natural oils that hydrate the skin. Honey is also hydrating with anti-inflammatory properties.

Mask For Oily Acne-Prone Skin

Mash 1/3 cup of blueberries with 2tsp yoghurt, 1 tsp honey and 1 tbsp of rice flour. Leave for 15 to 20 mins then rinse.

This is a good choice of a mask as blueberries and yoghurt are natural sources of AHA’s.

Be safe! Keep glowing!