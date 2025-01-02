Reading is a good habit as it helps in developing your mind and giving you information. It is very important to inculcate reading habits in kids. Good reading abilities not only aid children academically but also help them build skills necessary for long-term success. However, in today's time when there are so many things competing for attention including TV and social media, it becomes a little difficult to inculcate this habit. Let us look at some of the ways of encouraging reading habits among children. International Children's Book Day Date, Theme, Activities, History and Significance: Here's How To Celebrate the All-Important Day.

1. Make reading daily habit

You may begin teaching your child to read as soon as they are born. Share a book with your child before bedtime to establish a reading routine. Start the practice with some short stories, this will instil a love of new words in children and help them create a reading habit.

2. Introduce them to library

Visit a neighbouring library or school libraries and explain how to borrow a book. Children are captivated by new things and experiences on an entirely different level. Children will find reading books more pleasant and fascinating as a consequence of their library trips. Get your kid a library card. 5 Classic Books To Make Kids Fall in Love With Reading.

3. Encourage them to read what they love

Rather than pushing your children to read something you enjoy, encourage them to read what they are passionate about. Allow your child to read whatever they want, whether it's a newspaper, poetry, fiction, comic books, nonfiction, or anything else.

4. Books can be good gifts for kids

If you want to gift your children something unique that will instil a love of reading in them, nothing beats a book. Giving their favourite books as gifts is one of the most effective strategies to encourage reading habits in your children.

5. Create reading space for kids

You can create a good reading space for your kids. It need not to be big or contain many bookcases. It might be a corner of the couch or a chair in your child's bedroom. Choosing a comfortable area with adequate light and space to store a book or two will help your youngster associate reading with cosiness and comfort.