International Children’s Book Day 2024 will be marked on April 2. This annual commemoration event is sponsored by the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), an international non-profit organisation and is focused on highlighting the impact that good children’s books can have on building a better society. As we prepare to celebrate International Children’s Book Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate International Children’s Book Day and more. Know International Children's Book Day 2024 Theme, History and Significance of the Global Event.

When is International Children’s Book Day 2024?

International Children’s Book Day 2024 will be marked on April 2. This annual celebration was first started in 1967 and is observed on Hans Christian Andersen's birthday, April 2. Hans Christian Andersen was the Danish author who wrote some of the most popular children’s stories like The Little Mermaid, The Snow Queen, The Ugly Duckling and other famous fairy tales. 5 Classic Books To Make Kids Fall in Love With Reading.

Significance of International Children’s Book Day

The celebration of International Children’s Book Day is focused on recognising and appreciating good children’s books that continue to encourage young minds to open their imagination and inculcate the hobby of reading. While reading is an important act that can enrich the soul of one and all, learning to read at a young age can truly help develop a more nuanced personality and has been linked to shaping one’s purview of the world. International Children’s Book Day is, therefore, a celebration that encourages more children to read and celebrate the power of this hobby.

How To Celebrate International Children's Book Day

The commemoration of International Children’s Book Day is a great day to promote and showcase different children’s books that are a must-read for one and all. As the world evolves and changes, children’s books are also changing to celebrate and represent children from all walks of life. From stories of children of colour to empowering stories focused on encouraging young girls to become their own heroes - the world of children’s books is full of unique and fun stories that need to be included in our kids’ lives. International Children’s Book Day gives people the opportunity to do just that.

