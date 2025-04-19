Mumbai, April 19: Google Play Store is Google's digital marketplace where millions of apps are available to access. Previously called Android Market, Google Play Store has become a go-to place for many users to search and download applications and access books, movies and more. According to an estimate, 3.3 million Android applications are available on Google Play in various categories, including productivity, music & audio, social, communication, education, shopping and more.

The Google Play Store is home to millions of free apps that Android OS users can download and install on their mobile devices. The Google Play Store automatically adjusts the top free applications on its 'Top Chart'. This week, JioHotStar, Kuku TV, Meesho, ChatGPT, and Instagram have achieved the top spot in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. PUBG Metro Royale Big Loot Day: PUBG Mobile Announces Event With Free Rewards and Exclusive Items; Know More Details.

JioHotStar

India's biggest entertainment platform, JioHotStar, is the most downloaded app on the Google Play Store in the 'Top Free' category. The application offers hundreds of hours of entertainment. Viewers can explore movies, TV shows, live sports events, regional blockbusters, international channels, and more right on their mobile, TV, or other preferred devices. Over 50 crore people have downloaded this app, 1.26 crore wrote reviews, and overall, it received a 4.2-star rating.

Kuku TV: Reel Shows & Movies

KuKu TV has become the second most downloaded Android app on Google Play Store. It offers HD shows, movies, and dramas. KuKu TV is optimised for mobile phones, offering the viewers vertical entertainment. It has one crore downloads, 96,8K and a total 4.2-star rating.

Meesho

Meesho is India's leading e-commerce platform. It offers a wide range of lifestyle products at competitive prices. Using this online shopping app, users can also get discounts. Meesho offers the opportunity to resell products. It has achieved 50 crore downloads so far, 49.1 lakh reviews, and a total 4.2-star rating. It is the third most downloaded Android application in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List.

ChatGPT

Fifth on the list is ChatGPT, which became widely popular after OpenAI introduced various new features such as image generation and memory. Using ChatGPT, people can generate images, solve mathematical problems, generate reports, and do much more. It has surpassed 10 crore downloads on Google Play, and 1.42 crore users have written reviews. Overall, it received a 4.5-star rating. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces New Gemma 3 Model Versions That Run on Single Desktop GPU, Highlights QAT Method Lowering Memory Use.

Instagram

Instagram is a popular social media platform where users can publish viral videos and photos and share stories with friends, families and followers. Meta has continuously improved Instagram, offering users more features and capabilities. Instagram also has popular celebrities, film stars, and influencers, and millions of people follow it for various reasons. With over 500 crore downloads, Instagram is the fifth most downloaded Android application in the Google Play Store's Top Free Apps List.

