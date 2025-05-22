International Masturbation Day is observed annually on May 28 to promote open, healthy conversations around self-pleasure and sexual wellness. Initiated in 1995 by the San Francisco-based sex toy retailer Good Vibrations, the day was created in honour of Dr. Joycelyn Elders, the former U.S. Surgeon General who was dismissed for suggesting that masturbation should be part of sex education. The observance aims to challenge taboos, dismantle shame, and affirm masturbation as a normal, safe, and beneficial aspect of human sexuality. Celebrate International Masturbation Day 2025 by learning about its science-backed health benefits. From reducing stress and improving sleep to boosting immune function and enhancing mood, discover how self-pleasure can positively impact your well-being. Masturbation Myths: From 'Semen Drying Up' to Lost Virginity in Women, Myths about This Form Self-Love BUSTED!

More than just a celebration of self-love, the day serves as a platform to highlight the broader issues of sexual rights, consent, and bodily autonomy. By encouraging open dialogue and education, International Masturbation Day contributes to the fight against misinformation and stigma surrounding solo sex. It empowers individuals to understand their bodies better, explore their desires safely, and embrace sexuality as a healthy part of overall well-being. As you observe International Masturbation Day 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together five health benefits of masturbation that you must know. Masturbation During Heatwave? You Shouldn't Sleep Naked or Masturbate During a Heatwave, Suggest Experts! Here's Why.

1. Reduces Stress and Anxiety: Masturbation triggers the release of endorphins, dopamine, and oxytocin, natural chemicals that promote relaxation and reduce stress. It helps calm the nervous system and can improve mood almost instantly.

2. Improves Sleep Quality: Orgasms from masturbation can induce physical and mental relaxation, making it easier to fall asleep and improving overall sleep quality, especially in people who struggle with insomnia.

3. Enhances Sexual Function: Regular masturbation helps individuals understand their sexual preferences and responses, which can improve intimacy and satisfaction in partnered sex. For men, it may also help with ejaculatory control and erectile function.

4. Boosts Pelvic Floor Strength: Orgasms involve rhythmic contractions of pelvic floor muscles. Over time, this can improve muscle tone in the pelvic region, benefiting urinary control and overall sexual health, particularly for women.

5. May Support Immune Function: Some studies suggest that sexual arousal and orgasm can lead to a temporary boost in immune function by increasing levels of immunoglobulins, which help the body fight infections.

Masturbation is a natural, safe, and healthy part of human sexuality that offers several physical and emotional benefits. From reducing stress and enhancing sleep to improving sexual function and supporting overall well-being, it plays a valuable role in self-care. By breaking taboos and fostering open, informed conversations, we can promote a more positive and shame-free understanding of sexual health.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

