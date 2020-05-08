International Thalassemia Day 2020 Date: Theme and Significance of Day That Creates Awareness About Blood Disorder

International Thalassemia Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Thalassemia is a condition that affects thousands of people across the country. The genetically transferred condition that comes in both major and minor forms and can make your life extremely challenging. However, lack of awareness accelerates the continued spread of this condition. This is the reason that International Thalassemia Day is celebrated on May 8 every year. International Thalassemia Day is a significant commemoration that helps people raise awareness about the spread of this disorder and here's what you need to know about International Thalassemia Day 2020. World Thalassemia Day 2020: From Red Meat to Green Leafy Vegetables, 5 Foods People With Blood Disorder Disease Should AVOID!

When is International Thalassemia Day 2020?

International Thalassemia Day is observed on May 8 every year. It is a commemoration day for the patients suffering from Thalassemia and their families and the scientists who work tirelessly to improve the living of such patients. World Thalassemia Day 2020: Know More About Alpha & Beta Types of Thalassemia on This Day Dedicated to the Blood Disorder.

Significance of International Thalassemia Day

Thalassemia is a blood disorder which inherits from the parents to the child in which the production of red blood cells and haemoglobin is affected. There are types of Thalassemia disease and the treatment will depend on the type and the severity of the disorder. While thalassemia major affects the life of people suffering with it, however people with thalassemia minor doesn't affect the daily functioning of people much. However, when two people with thalassemia minor have a child, the chance of the kid having a higher severity of the disorder is much more. This information is openly discussed on International Thalassemia Day. This is promoted with the help of the annual theme of the year. World Thalassaemia Day 2020: How to Care for a Child Suffering From this Acute Blood Disorder?

International Thalassemia Day 2020 Theme

The theme for 2020 is "The dawning of a new era for thalassaemia: Time for a global effort to make novel therapies accessible and affordable to patients”. This theme was particularly chosen because of the recent progressive developments by scientists in this particular field which takes us a step closer in the mission. Meanwhile, last year's theme was “Universal access to quality thalassaemia healthcare services: Building bridges with and for patients".

We hope that International Thalassemia Day 2020 helps in spreading the awareness of the disorder. Even though the celebration of this year is bound to be different, online events and conferences are bound to help people be more aware of this disorder.