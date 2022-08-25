Mumbai, August 25: In what can be seen as a case of "forever love", a school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district buried his wife's dead body inside his house. The grieving teacher also went on to sleep next to his wife's grave for 24 hours thereby making his intention clear that he was not going to let go of the woman to whom he was married for 25 years.

According to a report in the Times of India, after the teacher's act of sleeping next to his wife's grave, the neighbours approached the district collector who ordered officials to exhume her body for a proper burial. The deceased has been identified as Rukmani (45). Police officials said that school teacher Omkardas Mogre's wife Rukmani died on Tuesday in their house near Dindori’s Birsamunda Stadium. Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Man Arrested From Uttar Pradesh for Duping People Through ‘Friendship Club’.

As per reports, Rukmani was battling sickle cell anemia an inherited blood disorder for the past 10 years. The couple has no children. After Rukmani's death, Mogre asked his relatives to help him bury his wife's body inside his house when they arrived for her last rites. However, they tried to convince him to take her body to a burial place but Mogre refused to budge. Finally, relatives gave up and helped Mogre to dig a pit and bury his wife inside the house.

This made Mogre's neighbours angry who then called up the police for help. However, no action was taken. Finally, when the villagers approached the district collector who issued an order to get the body exhumed. When a team of district administration reached Mogre's residence, the grieving school teacher raised a protest saying that he considers 'both human and demon as equal'. Crocodile Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Youth Slips and Falls in Chambal River, Gets Eaten by Reptile.

He also said that there was no need of taking his wife's body away from him. In the end, Mogre allowed the officers to exhume his wife's body when senior officers intervened. One of Mogre's relatives Jaipal Das Paras said that the school teacher was shocked by his wife’s death. Paras further said that Mogre wanted his wife's body to be inside his house till his last breath.

