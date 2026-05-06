Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: MV Hondius Set To Dock in Spain’s Canary Islands

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A cruise ship at the centre of a deadly hantavirus outbreak in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to dock in Spain’s Canary Islands within days, as health authorities continue to monitor the situation. At least three people have died and several others have fallen ill among roughly 150 passengers and crew on board, according to international health agencies.

The vessel, identified as the MV Hondius, has been navigating off the coast of West Africa after being denied entry at earlier ports due to public health concerns. Spanish authorities have now agreed to allow the ship to dock in Tenerife, where further medical assessments and evacuations are expected. Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: MV Hondius Passengers Could Face up to 8 Weeks in Quarantine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported multiple hantavirus infections linked to the ship, including at least three fatalities. Several additional suspected cases remain under investigation.

Among those affected are passengers of different nationalities, with early reports indicating that a Dutch couple and a German passenger were among the deceased. Some seriously ill individuals have already been evacuated for treatment. Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: How Could the Transmission Event Have Happened?

Rare Strain Raises Concern

Health officials believe the outbreak involves the Andes strain of hantavirus, a rare variant known for its potential—though uncommon—human-to-human transmission. This has heightened concern due to the confined environment of a cruise ship.

Most hantavirus infections typically occur through contact with infected rodents or their droppings, and person-to-person spread is considered extremely rare. Despite this, the WHO has assessed the broader public health risk as low, noting that transmission generally requires close contact.

Containment Measures and Response

Passengers on board have been asked to remain in their cabins while sanitation and containment protocols are implemented. Medical teams have been deployed to monitor symptoms, isolate suspected cases, and carry out testing. Authorities are also conducting contact tracing to identify potential exposures. No widespread secondary transmission beyond close contacts has been confirmed so far.

Background: What Is Hantavirus?

Hantaviruses are a group of viruses primarily carried by rodents and can cause severe respiratory or kidney-related illness in humans. Infection usually occurs through exposure to contaminated urine, droppings, or saliva. In the Americas, certain strains can lead to hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome, a serious condition with a high fatality rate in severe cases.

Ongoing Monitoring

The ship’s arrival in Spain is expected to allow for more comprehensive medical care and facilitate the safe disembarkation of passengers. International health authorities, including the WHO, continue to investigate the source of the outbreak and assess any further risks. Officials have emphasized that while the situation remains serious for those on board, the likelihood of a wider outbreak beyond the ship is currently considered low.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (RTE 100), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).