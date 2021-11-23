Television actor Karan Patel celebrates his 38th birthday today (November 23). While he has been part of the industry since quite a long time, it was Star Plus’ hit show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that turned out to be a game-changer for him. His role as Raman Bhalla in the serial was loved by the audience and the rest is history. Today, even though is not appearing in any daily soaps of now, he’s still one of the most loved Indian actors on the small screen. There have been times when fans have even compared him to Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has always believed in perseverance and the same reflects in his actions. Be it nailing in the acting department or showing a massive body transformation, he has always shined. Aryan Khan Drug Case: Karan Patel Extends His Support To Shah Rukh Khan’s Son.

And as Karan turns a year older today, we would like to highlight his journey from flab to fit that is inspirational. With 1.5 million followers on Instagram, the actor is a fitness freak. There are many selfies and pics of the star on social media where he flaunts his toned body and sets the temperature soaring. However, he has worked hard to shed the excess fat and achieve a fit and muscular body. So, let’s take a look at KP’s sexy pics that’ll motivate you to hit the gym ASAP. Arun Vijay Birthday: 7 Fit And Fab Pictures Of The Thadam Actor That Prove He’s A Fitness Freak!

Shirtless And Hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

Those Biceps!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

Daddy’s Workout Time With His Kid!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

Muscular Popular!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

Mirror Selfie That’s Sexy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

Pumped Up Physique!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

Sweaty Hard Work!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

The Epic Transformation!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the hot clicks from Karan Patel’s Instagram profile that prove he has worked damn hard to get in shape. To note, it ain’t easy to lose kilos, and so we appreciate KP’s efforts and how. So, here’s wishing the actor a very happy birthday. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).