Karwa Chauth is a festival which epitomizes a strong bond between a husband and wife. Wives fast the entire day without consuming a single drop of water from sunrise till the moon comes out at night. Karwa Chauth is observed by married women as a prayer for their husband's long life. It is quite celebrated and as we are modernizing, husbands have also started observing fasts with their wives. While Bollywood movies have glamourized this festival, our television serials are no behind.

This year, as we celebrate Karwa Chauth today (October 13, 2022), we take you through the memorable Karwa Chauth scenes from popular daily soaps.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh play the titular roles of Sai and Virat on the show and fans even ship them together as #SaiRat.

Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV

Kumkum Bhagya (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha played the roles of Abhi and Pragya. They have been one of the most adored and loved couples of television and their Karwa Chauth sequence was quite a romantic saga.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain on Sony TV

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar stole the audience’s hearts with their chemistry in the show as Ram and Priya. Their love-hate romantic moments were much loved and the Karwa Chauth special episode brought them all the more close.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel achieved a lot of fame and success through this show. As Ishita and Raman, they were one of the most loved couple’s on television. From their Karwa Chauth nights, love-hate drama to spooky mid-night scenes, the reel couple was much loved and the audience even shipped their names together as IshRa.

Udaariyaan on Colors

Udaariyaan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were adored for their stint as Tejo and Fateh in the serial. Given the fan craze, the makers of Bigg Boss 16 approached them for participating together in the controversial reality show too. Udaariyaan showcased how Fateh and Tejo celebrated Karwa Chauth together where Fateh also fasted for Tejo.

