Just like every year, director and television producer, Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand Diwali party at her residence in Juhu. The night was indeed star-studded with who's who of the Indian Television industry in attendance. We really thought that due to the ongoing pandemic this year, we will not get to see the usual celebrity parties, but Ekta proved us wrong. Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Karan Patel along with his wife, preggers Anita Hassanandani with her hubby and more were seen making a stylish appearance. Diwali 2020 Outfit Ideas: Surbhi Chandna, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Hina Khan's Style Offerings that You Can Explore this Festive Season (View Pics).

Each and every star was no neatly dressed that you can definitely take cues from them for your Diwali outfit. Right from Hina Khan in a pastel salwar-suit, Mouni Roy in a white embroidered lehenga-choli, Karishma Tanna in heavy pink ethnic wear to Karan Patel in a desi attire, it was quite a fashionable night for sure. Diwali 2020: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan – Here’s Your Bollywood Celeb-Inspired Style Guide to Look Glam This Festive Season!

The Always Gorgeous Hina Khan!

Hina Khan (Photo Credits Yogen Shah) Mouni Roy You Beauty!

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits Yogen Shah) Pinklicious Karishma Tanna! Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits Yogen Shah) The Handsome Karan Patel With Wife Ankita Bhargava! Karan Patel with Wife (Photo Credits Yogen Shah) Pregnant Anita Hassanandani With Hubby Rohit Reddy! Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah) Mohit Sehgal And Wife Sanaya Irani! Mohit Sehgal, Sanaya Irani (Photo Credits Yogen Shah) Krystle D'Souza Looks Fabulously Fashionable! Krystle D'Souza (Photo Credits Yogen Shah) Looking at the above pictures from Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party we are getting so 'j'. Well, this is just the start of the festival as we are sure there will be more parties hosted in the coming days. So, which celebrity look from the above is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

