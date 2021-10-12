Television actor Karan Patel joins the bandwagon and has come out in support of actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son, Aryan Khan. Karan said that Aryan was being used as a target to malign Shah Rukh Khan's image. He called the whole situation as a coward act, adding the line “Using the ‘Prince’ to get back at the ‘KING'" in his story post on Instagram.

Take A Look At His Story Below:

Karan Patel's Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)