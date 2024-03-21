Karan Patel is one of the most popular actors in the industry. The actor has always been in the news for multiple reasons. When it comes to Bigg Boss, he has been offered the controversial reality show many times. However, he has always turned down the offer. While Karan has always made it clear that he doesn't want to be a part of the reality show, recently, during his recent appearance on Fincocktail Podcast, Karan spoke about the show and called it 'dirty and disrespectful'. For the uninitiated, Karan shared his opinion on Bigg Boss and said, 'It's become such a dirty, disrespectful show to be associated with'. His words didn't go down well with the fans of the reality show. Now, Karan has reacted to the hate on his Instagram Stories. Bigg Boss 14: Karan Patel Calls Rahul Vaidya 'Bigg Boss 14's Big Trash', Says 'Mardon Pe Bhi Zor Aasma Liya Kar' (View Posts).

Karan, who is known to speak his mind, wrote, 'When asked about Bigg Boss, I said the show has become far more lenient over the last few years, and there is no limit to how low someone can go to character assassinate someone. Salman Bhai has always requested the contestants week after week to mind their words as it is a family show and sometimes the episodes get so dirty that viewing it in the company of family members become shamefully awkward and that's the context I mean 'dirty' in, and definitely not in any connection to the channel, the broadcaster or the host.' Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan Lets Karan Patel Use His Private Gym Before He Enters the House With Shilpa Shinde.

Check Out Karan Patel's Insta Story!

Karan Patel's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Furthermore, he mentioned that he has immense respect for the show and zero tolerance for any kind of character assassination of anyone on any show. On the work front, Karan was last seen in Daranchoo.

