Maintaining Social Distancing after Lockdown: How to Politely Tell People to Keep Their Distance from You in Public?

Social distancing dos and don'ts during Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: kong_sarawit Instagram)

After months of lockdown, various parts of the country and lot of places in the world are taking baby steps towards normalcy. A lot of people are venturing out of their homes to soak in the sun. While we still live with COVID-19, these changes can make following social distancing norms difficult. So how do you tell people you meet outdoors to stay away from you? While directly telling someone to back off can be awkward, here's how you can communicate boundaries without offending others.

Dealing with People Getting Too Close for Comfort

While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we all interact, let us mot forget that people have different levels of comfort with physical closeness. But if you are not comfortable to the closeness, speaking up can be the best idea. Blame your choice and comfort on social distancing guidelines when dealing with stubborn family. Animals Follow Social Distancing! Funny Photos of Dogs, Cats And Birds Adhering to Coronavirus Guidelines Go Viral.

Dealing with Strangers

The smartest thing to do is to walk away from strangers. But sometimes, strangers with mutual respect may not always exist. So, walking away can prevent a lot of unnecessary confrontation. If someone confronts you, just blame your distance on the six-foot rule from WHO. Tell them 'Excuse me, would you mind stepping back for a moment? I will be done here shortly.' Working From Home Due to Coronavirus? Here Are Security Tips by Cyber Dost That You Should Follow.

Dealing with Family and Friends

Offer an explanation to your family and friends to preserve your relationship. Be polite while you deliver the message. Do not be angry if they want to hug you. Respond to these situations from a place of empathy. Express your concerns, communicate your comfort levels and reinforce that you are happy to see them, but you would like to stay away now. Tell them 'I missed you, but I'm not ready to flout social distancing guidelines yet.' Quarantine Routine Trends on Twitter, Netizens Share How They Spend Time Social Distancing and Some of Them Are Hilarious.

Bottomline: Having someone invade your space may invoke feelings of frustration during these times. While we cannot control the actions of other people, speaking up about keeping safe distance is a way to affirm your safety.